Kate Beckinsale Denies Plastic Surgery Accusations

Kate Beckinsale adamantly denied getting plastic surgery on Instagram Monday (May 29th), when a fan insinuated that she was lying about getting a facelift. The Serendipity actress shared photos of herself at the Cannes Film Festival in her “dream dress,” designed by Zuhair Murad.

One fan commented, “please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50.” Beckinsale replied, “no threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler.”

When another Instagram user accused her of lying, the Pearl Harbor actress put her foot down. “Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just dont lie about it ..she still looks great!” the person wrote. Beckinsale responded, “I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done.”

Later, the Total Recall actress added, “I actually can’t I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can’t take the risk.”