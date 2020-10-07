Kat Von D Backs Up Paris Hilton‘s Take on ‘Abusive’ School

Kat Von D is thanking Paris Hilton for speaking out against the Provo Canyon School, where both spent time as teenagers.

Von D shared on social media that she also suffered abuse there as a teen, revealing she was sent to the Utah boarding school at age 15 and “locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun.”

Hilton first shared her alleged experience in the YouTube documentary This Is Paris.

“I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’ — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING,” Von D wrote.

She continued: “Please take a moment to watch @parishilton ‘s documentary #ThisIsParis and follow @breakingcodesilence to see other survivors testimonials and better understand the horrors of the “Troubled Teen” industry, and the damage it causes to not just the kids, but the families. 🖤”

Von D said that she was kidnapped from her bed in the middle of the night and taken to Utah blindfolded.

While Von D said she was “spared of the sexual abuse and the physical abuse,” it was something that she “definitely saw” during her time at the school.

In This Is Paris, Hilton explained how she believes the abuse she went through at the school led to a pattern of abusive relationships that she is only now emerging from.