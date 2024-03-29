Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Are Set To Relaunch ‘Life’ Magazine

Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, plan to revive LIFE magazine, a general-interest publication that stopped print operations more than 20 years ago. “We see LIFE as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape,” Kloss said in a statement. “While Bedford is a new media company, we are deeply inspired by LIFE’s iconic legacy and ability to connect diverse audiences with universal narratives of humanity.” The magazine’s first print publication date has not been revealed. LIFE first launched in 1883, and became known for its iconic photography in the late 1930s.