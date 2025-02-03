Karla Sofía Gascón Insists She Is “Not A Racist” In Hour-Long TV Interview

Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly transgender actress nominated for an Oscar (for Emilia Perez), apologized for her past offensive social media posts. “I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am,” Gascón told CNN. The controversy surfaced after journalist Sarah Hagi shared past posts in which Gascón was critical of Muslim culture, the George Floyd case, and the inclusive direction of the Oscars. “I really believe that very few ever cared about George Floyd, a scammer drug addict,” she wrote in part. Gascón received her Best Actress nomination for Emilia Perez, in which she depicts a Mexican drug trafficker’s journey to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The film has sparked significant controversy, particularly in Mexico. (THR)