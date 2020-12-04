Kardashians Prank Hailey Bieber, Dave Chappelle, More With Terrifying FaceTime Call

What would you do if the Kardashian crew called with stony expressions on FaceTime? Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner teamed up and called several of their famous friends, posting the hijinks on TikTok.

Their victims included Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Dave Chappelle.

"Is this real or is this a picture?" Khloe's friend, Savas, asks.

Tristan, Khloe's boyfriend and the father of her daughter, starts off excited saying, "Oh hey!" before seeing the whole gang together and adding, "What the…?"

Travis Scott, the father of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, says, "What's going on?" before shouting, "Bye!"

Justin smiles as he answers the call says, "Hey guys, what is happening?"

But his model wife, Hailey looks concerned says through chewing, "Hello?"

As for Dave, the comedian answers the call smoking, and declares, "Holy s**t!"