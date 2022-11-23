Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski + More!

KANYE ‘YE’ WEST MISSES DEPOSITION IN KIM KARDASHIAN DIVORCE: Page Six reports that Kanye “Ye” West didn’t show up for a scheduled deposition in his divorce with Kim Kardashian on November 16th. Court documents show that he has been given one more chance to appear at a November 29th deposition. However, if he fails to make it to this one, a judge will determine whether he’ll “be permitted to offer any testimony, oral or written” prior to trial.

CELESTE BARBER SAYS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI BLOCKED HER FOR PARODY VIDEO: According to The New York Post, comedian Celeste Barber revealed on an Australian radio program that Emily Ratajkowski blocked her for making fun of one of the Gone Girl actress’ G-string photoshoots. “we are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my a**,” Barber captioned a video of herself posing like Ratajkowski. Some criticized her joke for having “problematic” and “misogynistic” undertones. When asked if she received any feedback from Ratajkowski, Barber said, “I don’t think Emily is a fan … That’s okay, she’s allowed to not love it. But she blocked me.” The Letdown actress added, “If Cindy Crawford’s okay with it, I’m okay with it. Thanks to the greatest supermodel in the world, people are allowed not to like it.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN HELD ONTO HER SON REIGN’S HAIR AFTER CUTTING IT: Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Interview Magazine recently that she keeps her son Reign’s hair in a “secret drawer,” after she cut it for the first time two years ago. “I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she told the outlet. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

ERIC IDLE COMMENTS ON DAVE CHAPPELLE BEING ‘CANCELLED:’ According to The New York Post, journalist Kara Swisher interviewed Monty Python actor Eric Idle Monday (November 21st) and asked him his thoughts on cancel culture. “What do you think of the comedians like Dave Chappelle, for example, who’s saying that he’s being subjected to censorship?” she asked. The Casper actor replied, “Well where does he say it? On ‘SNL.’” Idle later added, “Well, you’re not being that much canceled, are you? If you were in your room complaining, I’d have a lot more sympathy.” To this, Swisher responded, “Right, so then he doesn’t pay the price, he just says he pays the price.” Idle also shared how much he “hates” conservatives in his country. “I hate them intensely, I’ve always hated conservatives, I’m afraid to say I’m very prejudiced against them, they’re horrible people,” he said.