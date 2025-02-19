Kamala Harris Will Be Honored At NAACP Image Awards

Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored with the NAACP’s Chairman Award at the 56th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony. She is recognized for her dedication to justice and equality, joining past recipients like Amanda Gorman and Barack Obama, and is praised for her commitment to uplifting marginalized communities. The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, celebrating artistic excellence that promotes social justice. This year’s nominations are led by the Netflix movie The Piano Lesson, inspired by August Wilson’s play, with 14 nods. Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Hart, Shannon Sharpe, Keke Palmer and Kendrick Lamar are up for Entertainer of the Year. (UPI)