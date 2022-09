Kali Uchis and Ariana Grande are planning a collaboration.

The “telepatia” singer said on TikTok Live Sunday (September 11th), “She’s not recording right now because she’s working on her movie stuff; her play that she’s doing… She said that when she’s done with that, we are going to work. I’m excited for that.”

Earlier this year, Grande admitted she hasn’t begun recording material for a seventh album as she has been busy filming Wicked.