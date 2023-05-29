Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, Keanu Reeves + More!

KALEY CUOCO SAYS SHE WANTED TO HAVE A BABY WITH TOM PELPHREY WHEN THEY FIRST MET: Kaley Cuoco opened up to Emmy Magazine about her decision to have a baby with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, in a recent interview. “This was not a goal of mine. As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous — ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you,’” the Flight Attendant actress said. The pair welcomed baby Matilda to the world two months ago. “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not twenty, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away,” she told the outlet.

KEANU REEVES REUNITES WITH DOGSTAR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS: Today reports that Keanu Reeves put his musician hat back on over the weekend, performing with his band Dogstar for the first time in two decades. The Matrix actor played bass alongside band members Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday (May 27th). A photo from the performance was shared to the Dogstar’s Instagram page with the caption, “Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock.”