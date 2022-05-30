Kaley Cuoco Says It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco opened up about how she met her new beau, Tom Pelphrey, in an interview with USA Today published on Friday (May 27th).

“We have the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her), which is so Hollywood,” she said. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.’”

Apparently their manager was right, since Cuoco now refers to the Ozark actor as “the love of my life.”

The Flight Attendant actress met Pelphrey at the Ozark premiere in April. “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him,” she said.

The pair, who went Instagram official earlier this month, are “ready to build a life together,” according to Cuoco.