Kaley Cuoco ‘Didn’t Know What To Do’ For ‘Flight Attendant’ Sex Scene

When Kaley Cuoco started her latest gig at HBO Max, she had to do something she’d never done before – a sex scene.

The Big Bang Theory actress told The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable that coming from network televisions sitcoms, she “didn’t know what to do” for the intimate scene on The Flight Attendant.

She recalled, “When they called “cut,” I’d be hovering over [Michiel Huisman] like I was on a toilet. I’m like, “I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything.”

Cuoco added that her costar, Michiel Huisman, directly told her, “You’re acting so weird, you’re making this way weirder than it needs to be.”