Kaley Cuoco Denounces Athlete That Punched Horse at Olympics

Kaley Cuoco is sharing her disgust over a pentathlon who punched her horse at the August 6th Olympics. The Flight Attendant star is an equestrian herself and married to horse trainer Karl Cook, and she shared her horrified reaction on IG Stories.

“I feel it’s my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace,” Cuoco wrote. “This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.”

She shared photos of Annika Schleu crying while trying to get the horse Saint Boy to jump. She addressed Schleu and coach Kim Raisner who was disqualified after she was seen hitting the horse on TV.

“You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad,” Cuoco wrote. “Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you.”

“Pure classless behavior right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport,” Cuoco said in another post. “This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace.”

The Big Bang Theory alum continued: “I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.”

The incident is under review and the coach has been disqualified from performing in the rest of the Olympic games.