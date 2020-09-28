Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Welcome Baby

Baby makes four for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. After months of rumors, Timberlake’s fellow NSYNC group member Lance Bass confirmed that the pair welcomed a second child earlier this year.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” Bass told ET’s Katie Krause on Friday while chatting about his podcast, The Daily Popcast. While Bass wouldn’t go into detail about Timberlake and Biel’s second child, he did share that the *NSYNC members knew before everyone else and their group chat is now all about babies and the newborn.

He LOL’d when asked what the name was. “That’s a good question,” adding, “Justin would kill me!”

In July, reports emerged that Biel gave birth to their second child, a boy, but the private couple has not confirmed the reports. The 39-year-old singer and 38-year-old already share the 5-year-old Silas. In November, Timberlake made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was photographed snuggling up late night with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. He later apologized publicly to Biel on social media: “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

A few months later, the pair appeared to have patched over any issues, posting sweet shots to each other on social media.