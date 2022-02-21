Justin Bieber Tests Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber’s tour just kicked off, but after an amazing opening night, the singer tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ. At least once concert date has been delayed.

The singer got the bad news Saturday, but he reportedly feels fine. His Vegas show set for Sunday has been moved to the summer; he was set to hit Glendale Tuesday, and then L.A. Thursday. It’s unclear if those shows are being delayed.

He opened The Justice World Tour Friday night in San Diego.