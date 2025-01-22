Justin Bieber Says ‘Someone Went On My Account & Unfollowed’ Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber clarified in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post that he was not the one to unfollow his wife Hailey on Instagram. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote. “S— is getting suss out here.” Amid ongoing rumors about marital issues, the couple has nonetheless been seen publicly together, with Justin recently sharing photos of the pair enjoying a winter date and expressing admiration for Hailey online. She also reposted a TikTok video indicating she is unfazed by internet rumors. The couple, married since 2018, welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, in 2024 and have been adjusting to parenthood while keeping a low profile. (People)