Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For $400 Million Alleging Defamation

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane yesterday in the Southern District of New York, alleging civil extortion, defamation, breach of implied covenant of good faith, and other claims related to their handling of the film It Ends With Us. Baldoni’s attorney asserts that Lively and her team disseminated manipulated information to media outlets to harm Baldoni and his associates. This counters Lively’s initial lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and smear campaigns. Baldoni is also suing The New York Times for libel for printing the allegations against him. (People)