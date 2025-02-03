Justin Baldoni Launches Website Detailing Legal Battle With Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has launched a website in response to Blake Lively’s sexual harassment accusations, providing a detailed timeline of events and sharing legal documents, including emails and text messages between the parties. Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman stated that the website aims to counter Lively’s claims and make evidence accessible to the public. Baldoni previously filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds, claiming civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy, while Lively’s team retaliated by seeking a protective order against his lawyers’ alleged harassment tactics. (Complex)