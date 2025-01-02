Justin Baldoni Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against New York Times Over Blake Lively Story

In a complex legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, two lawsuits were filed on Tuesday: one by Lively accusing Baldoni of harassment and a smear campaign, and one by Baldoni alleging libel against The New York Times. Baldoni’s $250 million lawsuit claims the Times article on the actors’ dispute was filled with inaccuracies and disregarded “an abundance of evidence that contradicted her claims and exposed her true motives,” while Lively’s lawsuit accuses Baldoni of orchestrating “a carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others, from speaking out” about his “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior.” The Times stands by its reporting, insisting the article was “meticulously and responsibly reported.” (Source)