Jussie Smollett’s Team Is Afraid He’ll Be Harmed In Prison

Jussie Smollett’s team is afraid that the actor might be harmed in prison so they’re asking for his release pending his appeal. According to TMZ, Jussie’s attorney says that his family has been receiving harrassing calls and messages and it has them afraid for Jussie’s life.

The family provided a video of a threatening call they received from a stranger, who disguised their voice, and sharing what they believe should happen to Jussie behind bars. The family also suggested that Jussie is at a higher risk of catching COVID due to having a compromised immune system.