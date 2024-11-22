Jussie Smollett’s Conviction Overturned in Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett’s 2021 conviction for orchestrating a hate crime hoax, citing violation of his Fifth Amendment protection against double jeopardy. The initial charges against Smollett were dropped in 2019, but a special prosecutor re-charged him two years later, leading to a guilty verdict on five counts of disorderly conduct. Smollett, who is Black and gay, had filed a police report alleging a hate crime where he claimed two “white supremacists” attacked him in Chicago. Despite being sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution, Smollett served only six days before his release. He has consistently denied orchestrating the hoax. (UPI)