Jussie Smollett Was In Contact With Osundairo Brother Leading Up To Attack

It was revealed yesterday (December 7th) that Jussie Smollett kept in contact with Abimbola Osundairo — one of the brothers who allegedly helped him stage a fake assault, in the hours leading up to the attack.

According to The New York Post, prosecutors have suggested that the actor sent Osundairo text messages to coordinate the upcoming fake attack. Smollett testified that he was only keeping Osundairo up to date on his flight because they planned to work out together that night.

Smollett testified that he also shared information about his flight with public Instagram stories to all of his followers. He said,“There was no fake attack. … There was an update to my over 5 million followers.”

When Smollett was asked about a phone call between him and Osundairo at 12:49 a.m. on January 29th, he said said they discussed rescheduling their workout session for the next morning and that Osundairo directed him to “eat four eggs” as part of his nutrition and fitness plan.

Meanwhile, a court reporter alleged that a special prosecutor by the name of Dan Webb would say the “N-word” as he read Jussie’s text messages aloud. Jussie told Webb, “can you spell or say the N word out of respect for every African American in this room? you’ve been saying that word a lot.”

Special prosecutor Dan Webb reportedly replied, “I don’t intend to do that [sir].. you can read your messages aloud.”

The reporter claimed that Jussie proceeded to read his own message.