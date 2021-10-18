Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November

A judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against Jussie Smollett’s and his trial will proceed next month. As previously reported, Smollett has been accused of lying to police when he reported that he was a victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

According to The AP, Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, argued that the actor should not be charged because the case had been dismissed in March 2019 and Smollett had served his part of a plea deal, which included community service and a forfeited $10,000 bond.

In response, Judge James Linn noted that Smollett’s case now was being led by a special prosecutor appointed by another judge, an arrangement that he would not upset. The trial will begin on November 29th.