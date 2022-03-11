Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail In Hate Crime Hoax Case

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail in his hate crime hoax case. According to TMZ, the former Empire star was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and spend 30 months on felony probation after being found guilty on five counts of felony disorder conduct for making false reports to the Chicago police.

Smollett alleged that he was the target of an anti-gay and anti-black hate crime, which a judge has deemed as false.

Judge James Linn called Jussie arrogant, selfish and narcissistic while making the judgement, and stated that Jussie faked the attack because he wanted attention. She explained, “You picked out the actors…They idolized you. You paid them in advance. You chose the date. You chose the time. You chose a location.” Jussie maintained his innocence by responding, “Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”