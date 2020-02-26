Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday in a new criminal case connected to claims that he staged a hate crime against himself, according to reports. His lawyers asked the Illinois Supreme Court for a stay, and to dismiss the new charges.

Smollett pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct in an indictment filed earlier this month. The indictment alleges that the Empire alum made four false reports to Chicago police in the aftermath of the January 29th, 2019 incident near his home in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

Prior to his appearance, his lawyers requested a delay, saying they were filing a motion to dismiss the indictment on double-jeopardy grounds. Judge James Linn did not delay and set a $20,000 bond, released him on his recognizance, and ordered him to return to court on March 18th.

Linn addressed Smollett: “You need to come back to court and you’re required to do so. Do you understand?”

Smollett nodded, but reportedly did not speak during the hearing. Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, the two brothers who were arrested for attacking Smollett, but then were accused of conspiring with him in a staged attack, were present in court on Monday.

BACKGROUND

The first charges against Smollett were dropped by Cook Country prosecutors, a decision regarded as controversial by some, and which has complicated the upcoming primary race for state’s attorney.

On February 11th, a special grand jury indicted Smollett on new counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police.