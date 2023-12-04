Jussie Smollett, Florence Pugh, Mark Sheppard + More!

JUSSIE SMOLLETT LOSES APPEAL OF HOAX CASE CONVICTION: According to The New York Times, an appellate court in Illinois rejected Jussie Smollet’s appeal on Friday (December 1st), regarding his 2021 conviction over a false police report in Chicago. The Empire actor claimed to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019, but a court found him guilty of planning the attack himself in 2021. Smollett was sentenced to five months in jail but only served six days before being released on appeal. He will likely return to jail unless the Illinois Supreme Court takes up his case.

FLORENCE PUGH IS HIT IN THE FACE WITH FLYING OBJECT DURING COMIC-CON IN BRAZIL: Florence Pugh is the latest famous person to have a random object thrown at her during a public event. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Don’t Worry Darling actor was hit in the face by a flying object while posing with her Dune: Part Two costars at a Comic-Con event in Brazil on Sunday (December 3rd). Video of the incident has been circulating on social media. This comes after performers such as Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kid Cudi have all had similar experiences during concerts this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MARK SHEPPARD SHARES THAT HE SURVIVED HIS SIXTH HEART ATTACK: Mark Sheppard, the actor who portrays Crowley on the CW show Supernatural, revealed on Instagram Saturday (December 2nd) that he has survived his sixth heart attack. Sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, he wrote, “You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker.” The X-Files actor added, “If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

AMERICA FERRERA SAYS IT IS ‘INSANE’ THAT HER BODY WAS CONSIDERED ‘GROUNDBREAKING’ WHILE STARRING ON ‘UGLY BETTY:’ In a recent interview with Elle, America Ferrera commented on how Hollywood considered her “curvy” body “groundbreaking” while she starred on Ugly Betty and in The Sisterhood of the Traveling pants in the early aughts. “What’s so insane is, you go back and look, and I had a very average-size body,” she told the outlet. “And so the idea that people were looking at me and saying, ‘That’s curvy’ is crazy. Not that I care, but it’s like, that’s insane that we thought that was so groundbreaking.” The Barbie actor added that it’s “so ridiculous” that she was considered “Hollywood’s version of imperfect.”

A GEORGE SANTOS MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS AT HBO: Deadline reports that HBO Films is making a movie out of the 2023 book, The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos. This comes after George Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday (December 1st) for allegedly spending campaign funds on OnlyFans and Botox treatments. Frank Rich, executive producer on Veep and Succession, is developing the film.