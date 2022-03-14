Jussie Smollett Believes Race Played A Part In Jail Sentence Over Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett believes that he’s received five months in jail over staging a hate crime bececause of his race. Sources told TMZ that the Empire actor told his defense team before sentencing that he expected jail time and believed he’d be treated more harshly for the non-violent offense than others convicted of similar crimes due to the color of his skin. He reportedly told his team he was “dead on” in predicting the outcome, calling it “unfortunate” and “sad.”

Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of probation, the first five of which he must spend in the Cook County jail, and ordered him to pay the city of Chicago $120,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine after he was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct following his eight-day trial late last year.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S BROTHER SAYS HE IS BEING HELD IN THE JAIL PSYCH WARD

Meanwhile, Jussie’s brother reveals that the actor is being held in the Cook County jail psych ward. In a video posted to Jussie’s Instagram, Jocqui Smollett said, “What’s very concerning — is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today …saying that he’s at risk of self harm. I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self harm.”