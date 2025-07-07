‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Opens With $147 Million Over Holiday Weekend

Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the prehistoric franchise, dominated the domestic box office over the Fourth of July weekend, grossing $147.3 million in its first five days. The latest Jurassic film is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. Finishing a distant second was Brad Pitt’s F1 with $26.1 million, a 54% decline from its opening weekend. The live-action How to Train Your Dragon landed in third place, having thus far generated $224 million domestically and $516 million globally. Disney and Pixar’s Elio took fourth with $4.9 million, continuing its downward spiral. Rounding out the top five was 28 Years Later with $4.6 million. (Variety)