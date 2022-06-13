‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Has Colossal Opening

website maker

Jurassic World: Dominion dominated the weekend box office, bringing in $143 million. Deadline reports that 10.8 million people went to theaters to see the movie, making it the fourth-best in terms of admission during the pandemic. The top three spots are held by Spider-Man: No Way Home at 20.6 million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at 14 million and Top Gun: Maverick at 11.6 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, June 10th through Sunday (June 12th):

1. Jurassic World: Dominion, $143.37 million

2. Top Gun: Maverick, $50 million

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $4.9 million

4. Bob’s Burgers Movie, $2.33 million

5. The Bad Guys, $2.25

6. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $1.65 million

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $1.27 million

8. Firestarter, $820,000

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $710,000

10. Ante Sundharaniki, $620,000