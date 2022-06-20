‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Beats Out ‘Lightyear’ At Domestic Box Office

website maker

Jurassic World: Dominion maintained its top spot at the box office over the weekend, despite Lightyear making its way to the big screen. The Pixar film pulled in significantly less than expected at $51 million.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick claimed the title for the third-best fourth weekend ever at the domestic box office with $44 million, behind American Sniper at $89.1 million and Avatar at $50.1 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 17th) through Sunday (June 19th):

1. Jurassic World: Dominion, $58.66 million

2. Lightyear, $51 million

3. Top Gun: Maverick, $44 million

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $4.2 million

5. Bob’s Burgers, $1.1 million

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $960,000

7. The Bad Guys, $980,000

8. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $830,000

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $228,000

10. Brian and Charles, $198,000