Julianne Hough Apologizes For Blackface

Julianne Hough is sorry that she wore blackface in when she dressed up as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren from Orange is the New Black for Halloween in 2013.

The scandal resurfaced recently due to her role on The Activist, a new CBS reality show that has her judging real activists.

The dancer and actress addressed the backlash on her Instagram page Tuesday (Sept. 14th) writing, “Wearing black face was a poor choice based on my own white privilege and my own white body bias that hurt people and is something I regret doing to this day.”

She also addressed the criticism of her role on the show, saying, “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore that I am not qualified to act as judge.”

Hough is only one of the judges of The Activist, along with Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, set to premiere next month on CBS.