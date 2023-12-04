Julianna Margulies Apologizes For Comments She Made About Black And LGBTQ+ People Who Support Palestine

Julianna Margulies issued a public apology on Friday (December 1st) for comments she made on a recent episode of The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast. The Morning Show actor has faced significant backlash for criticizing Black and LGBTQ+ Americans who support Palestine.

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” Margulies said in a statement to Deadline. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop.”

On the podcast, the Good Wife actor said, “In the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the Blacks to fight for their rights … The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us, to me, says either they just don’t know or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews.”

As for the LGBTQ+ community, Margulies commented, “It’s those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them they/them or whatever they want us to call them … it’s those people that will be the first beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball on the field.”