Julian Sands Is Confirmed Dead At 65 After Going Missing On Mount Baldy

On Tuesday (June 27th), the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that the human remains found by hikers on Mount Baldy over the weekend have been identified as missing actor Julian Sands. The Room with a View actor went missing in January while hiking in the area.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the statement reads.

Sands’ decades-long acting career included roles in films such as Warlock, Arachnophobia, Ocean’s 13, The Phantom of the Opera, Leaving Las Vegas, and The Killing Fields. He also appeared on television shows such as Stargate SG-1, Ghost Whisperer, Person of Interest, 24, Smallville, and Crossbones.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement released last week.