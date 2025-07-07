Julian McMahon, ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Nip/Tuck’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star, Dies At 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon, best known for roles in FBI: Most Wanted, Charmed, and Nip/Tuck, died at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by his reps, who shared a statement from his wife expressing her grief and celebrating her husband’s life and legacy. McMahon began his career on Australian TV soap operas before making his film debut in the 1992 comedy Wet and Wild Summer. He later landed recurring roles on American shows like Another World and Profiler before breaking out as Cole Turner on Charmed. His role as Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2005. In recent years, McMahon starred as Jesse LaCroix on the CBS series FBI: Most Wanted, appearing in 43 episodes before exiting the show in 2022. He also had notable film roles, including as the villainous Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four movies. (Variety)