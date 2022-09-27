Julia Roberts, Garcelle Beauvais, Khloe Kardashian + More!

JULIA ROBERTS WANTS TO FIND GARCELLE BEAUVAIS A BOYFRIEND: According to Entertainment Tonight, Julia Roberts is a big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan, and she wants to help Garcelle Beauvais find a boyfriend. At the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington over the weekend, Beauvais told the outlet, “I just met Julia Roberts, she said ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this,’ and I said, ‘Oh my god, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend.'” Beauvais added that the Pretty Woman star said she “needed a moment” when she saw her. “I was like ‘You? I need a moment!'” Beauvais said. When ET asked Roberts if she had anyone in mind for Beauvais, she said, “No, but I’m going to be thinking about it all day.”

MICHELE MORRONE AND KHLOE KARDASHIAN ‘ARE NOT DATING:’ After they were photographed together during Milan Fashion Week, fans were hoping that Khloe Kardashian and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone were a couple. However, a rep for Morrone told People that’s just not the case. “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it,” the rep said. Another source shared that Kardashian “just met him in Milan that night. They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again.”

BROOKE BAILEY’S DAUGHTER KAYLA DIES AT 25: Entertainment Tonight reports that Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is grieving her 25-year-old daughter Kayla. On Sunday (September 25th), Bailey posted photos of Kayla and shared the news of her passing. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” she wrote. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.” Bailey also changed her bio to read, “FOREVER Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.” The cause of Kayla’s death is not yet known.

DANIEL FRANZESE EXPRESSES FRUSTRATION OVER BRENDAN FRASER BEING CAST IN ‘THE WHALE:’ Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese opened up to People recently about Brendan Fraser being cast as a 600-lb gay man in The Whale—a role that he “and the other big queer guys” are overlooked for, he said. “I love Brendan Fraser, so I’m very conflicted,” Franzese said. “Seeing him get up so modest in Venice and have that moment, I was very happy for him. He’s a lovely man. And it’s great. But why? Why go up there and wear a fat suit to play a 400-lb. queer man?” The Bully actor added, “To finally have a chance to be in a prestige film that might be award-nominated, where stories about people who look like us are being told? That’s the dream. So when they go time and time again and cast someone like Brendan Fraser, me and the other big queer guys, we’re like, ‘What the … ?’ We can’t take it!”