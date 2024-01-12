Julia Roberts Explains Why She’s Never Done A Nude Scene

Julia Roberts opened up about her decision to keep her career “G-rated” during an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday (January 11th).

“You know, not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself,” the Pretty Woman actor said. “But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something.”

Roberts also commented on how Hollywood has changed since the 1990s—during the height of her career. “Oh, it’s completely different from my time. I mean, that’s when I really feel like a dinosaur, when you just look at the structure of the business. It’s completely different,” the August: Osage County actor said.

She added that she can’t say whether or not it’s any “better” now because “it’s not my experience,” but that things do seem “cluttered” and “exhausting” nowadays.