Julia Roberts Addresses Matthew Perry’s Death

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday (December 4th), Julia Roberts spoke about Matthew Perry’s unexpected death at the age of 54 for the first time. Perry revealed in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that he and Roberts had a “three-month-long courtship” when she guest starred on the 1996 Friends episode, “The One After the Super Bowl.”

“The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” Roberts told the outlet. “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

Friends just so happens to play a role in Roberts’ new film, Leave the World Behind, as well. “It’s beautiful he could sort of be honored in that way,” the Pretty Woman actor’s costar, Mahershala Ali, said. “Or the show sort of be honored, coincidentally, at this time. So it’s kinda nice that it has a little space in there.”