Julia Fox Wore The Same Dress As Kim Kardashian Before Her Date With Kanye ‘Ye’ West

It seems Kanye “Ye” West isn’t the only common denominator between Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian. In September, during Paris Fashion Week, Fox wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s striped gown, a tight-fitting, sheer dress. Kardashian wowed the crowd with the same dress at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

West and Fox were spotted on a date in Miami on Saturday night (January 1st). The pair enjoyed a romantic dinner at Carbone restaurant. This comes nearly a month after Kardashian tried to speed up divorce proceedings with West and declare herself “legally single.”

Following the dinner date, Fox met up with friends at the beach on Sunday (January 2nd), wearing a black one-piece from Balenciaga. Page Six reports that this is West and Kardashian’s favorite luxury label.