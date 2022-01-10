Julia Fox Once Said She Was A ‘Die-Hard, OG’ Fan Of The Kardashians

Following the news that Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox is dating Kanye “Ye” West, an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast has resurfaced. Shortly before meeting West in Miami on New Year’s Eve, Fox said on a December 2021 podcast that she was a “die-hard, OG” fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing. … I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them,” she told co-host Niki Takesh. Fox also said on the podcast, “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

In a recent interview, Fox spoke of her budding relationship with West, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”