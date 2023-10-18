Julia Fox Compares Dating Kanye ‘Ye’ West To Having Another Child

In a preview clip from Wednesday’s (October 18th) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Julia Fox opens up about her relationship with Kanye “Ye” West. The Uncut Gems actress said dating “the artist,” as she refers to him in her new memoir, felt like having another baby.

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” Fox said. “I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

“Ultimately I cannot put anybody else first,” she added. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”