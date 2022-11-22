Julia Fox Comments On Her Relationship With Kanye ‘Ye’ West

Julia Fox is letting her fans in on the relationship she had with Kanye “Ye” West earlier this year. On Monday (November 21st), the Uncut Gems actress posted a video to TikTok responding to a fan who questioned her choice in dating a “violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

“I was just going to write about it in my book, and have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free,” she joked. “The man was being normal around me.”

She continued, “By the time me and [West] got together, it was like, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly.’“ Sharing her love for the Kardashians, Fox said she thought that maybe she could get West fixated on her to help him move past his obsession with Kim.

“I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, first of all, he wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship,” she shared. “We only really talked about clothes and, like, weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education.”

“The moment he started tweeting, I was out,” she added. “I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help.”