Judi Dench Becomes Vogue’s Oldest Cover Star, Gets Real About Cats, Retirement

Judi Dench graces British Vogue at 85, making her the oldest cover star in the magazine’s history, which is great. But what’s really cool is her dishy interview inside.

CATS

Dench, like most other sentient beings, was not a fan of Tom Hooper’s Cats adaptation, in which she co-starred with James Corden, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson, as Old Deuteronomy. She described his vision for her look as “like a battered, mangy old cat.” Dench added: “A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?”

It gets worse: “The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f**king on my back.”

RETIREMENT

When asked about the prospect of retiring: “No, no, no, no. Don’t use that word, Giles. Not in this house. Not here. Wash your mouth out!” Then, quoting Dylan Thomas: “’Rage, rage against the dying of the light.’ Never was a truer word spoken. Pretty depressing. Anyway…”