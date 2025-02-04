Judge Warns Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers To Rein In PR War

A New York judge has urged the lawyers in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to avoid litigating the matter in the media, as the two sides clashed in court on Monday. The judge warned of expediting the trial if the public relations war continues, emphasizing compliance with the New York Rules Of Professional Conduct to prevent biasing the jury. With the trial currently over a year away, set for March 2026, both parties are preparing for discovery. Lively alleges Baldoni tarnished her image after she reported sexual harassment on set, while Baldoni countersued for defamation against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. (People)