Judge Rules Justin Baldoni Can Access Messages Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

A judge ruled that Justin Baldoni can access messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively related to the legal dispute over the film It Ends With Us. Lively had tried to block Baldoni from obtaining the messages, claiming it was a publicity tactic. However, the judge deemed the messages relevant to the case and ordered a protective order to prevent leaks. Swift had previously been subpoenaed by Baldoni’s team, but her spokesperson clarified she was not involved in the film’s production. Lively sued Baldoni for allegedly smearing her reputation, while Baldoni’s countersuit against her was recently dismissed. (Variety)