Judge Rejects Harvey Weinstein‘s $19M Settlement With Accusers

Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected a proposed $19 million settlement for some of the women who accused convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.

New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ office said that it will “review the decision and determine next steps. Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so.”

The settlement stemmed from a 2018 civil rights suit filed by the AG’s office against Weinstein, his brother Robert Weinstein and the Weinstein companies for “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws.”

A lawyer for a group of accusers who didn’t want to settle is thrilled with the decision. Attorneys filed a 36-page brief Monday asking the court to oppose the settlement. Douglas H. Wigdor said: “We have been saying for over a year and a half that the settlement terms and conditions were unfair and should never be imposed on sexual assault survivors. We were surprised that class counsel and the New York Attorney General did not recognize this fact but are pleased that Judge Hellerstein swiftly rejected the one-sided proposal. On behalf of our clients, we look forward to pursuing justice against Harvey Weinstein and his many enablers.”

The proposed agreement would have up a $18,875,000 victims’ compensation fund would to be distributed among “women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein,” the attorney general’s office said.

Weinstein is serving 23 years in prison in New York. He is still facing charges in L.A.