Judge Rejects Christina Ricci's Husband's Attempt to Get Restraining Order

Christina Ricci’s estranged husband James Heerdegen was shot down by a judge after attempting to get a restraining order against her. A hearing has been scheduled for February 11th in L.A.

In his filing, People reports that Heerdegen claimed Ricci "would drink in excess on an almost daily basis" that would lead to alleged "rants and raves" from the actress toward him and their 6-year-old son Freddie.

Her lawyer Samantha Spector told Page Six of the filing: "This filing is nothing more than a transparently abusive attempt to silence my client. It will not work. Christina will not be intimidated by Mr. Heerdegen and his barrage of misleading claims — and she remains determined to protect her family."

The denial comes days after the 40-year-old Ricci was given a restraining order against him for alleged domestic violence.

In Ricci's filing against Heerdegen, the actress claimed she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their son.

His attorney, Larry Bakman, told People, "Despite the Court's denial of Mr. Heerdegen's request for temporary orders, trial on the merits has been set on a far more abbreviated schedule than that provided to Ms. Ricci. Trial on Mr. Heerdegen's request for permanent orders is set for February 11, 2021 wherein Ms. Ricci's was not set until March 10th. A reasonable inference is that the Court is far more concerned with Mr. Heerdegen's allegations particularly with respect to the best interest and safety of the couples' child as opposed to the allegations made by Ms. Ricci."