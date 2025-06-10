Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400M Defamation Suit Against Blake Lively

A judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The judge ruled that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected and immune from suit. While the lawsuit alleged extortion and other claims, the judge allowed Baldoni to amend and refile certain allegations related to interference with contracts. Lively’s lawyers hailed the decision as a victory and vindication. Lively had previously sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, claiming he launched a smear campaign against her. The trial for Lively’s own complaint against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is scheduled for March 2026. (Variety)