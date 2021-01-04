Judge: Danny Masterson's Case Must Go Through Church

Four women who have accused Danny Masterson of stalking, raping and intimidating them in a civil case must go through mediation within the Church of Scientology, a judge ruled. The ruling came days before his scheduled arraignment on three charges of rape between 2001 and 2003. The hearing is set for January 6th.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield ruled that the harassment complaint from Chrissie Carnell Bixler, her husband, musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Marie Bobette Riales and two Jane Does must be settled by the Church in "religious arbitration," since an arbitration agreement already exists among the parties that compels disputes to be handled by the Church of Scientology, NBC reports.

The suit, filed in August of 2019, alleges that the plaintiffs were stalked and harassed by Masterson and agents for the Church of Scientology.

Masterson's attorney Andrew Brettler said, "This was absolutely the correct result. We look forward to arbitrating the claims, as the Court directed."

This ruling does not affect Bobette Riales, who was not a member of the Church, and therefore not subject to the arbitration agreement. This does not affect the criminal case against Masterson.