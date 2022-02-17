Judge Blocks The Release Of Records Related To Bob Saget Investigation

A Florida judge granted Bob Saget’s family a temporary injunction to block the release of photos and records related to the investigation into the late comedian’s death.

According to Page Six, Orange County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu wrote in his ruling, “Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Saget’s widow and three daughters sued Florida officials to block the distribution of evidence Tuesday (Feb. 15th).

The medical examiner ruled that the Full House alum died from blunt head trauma after suffering an unseen fall.