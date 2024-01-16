Joyce Randolph, Sarah Snook, Neve Campbell + More!

JOYCE RANDOLPH DIES AT 99: Variety reports that Joyce Randolph, the actor who portrayed Trixie Norton on The Honeymooners, passed away on Saturday (January 13th) at the age of 99. She was the last surviving cast member from the show, which aired in the 1950s. According to the outlet, she faced difficulty landing roles following The Honeymooners. She appeared on television shows such as The Doctors and the Nurses and Hi Honey I’m Home.

SARAH SNOOK SAYS A FILM PRODUCER ONCE SCOLDED HER FOR EATING CAKE ON SET: Succession actor Sarah Snook opened up to The U.K. Times Sunday (January 14th) about an awful experience she had on the set of a movie that she did not name. After Snook was chosen for the role, she said the casting director told her, “We don’t really want you because you’re a nobody, but the director and the writer think you’re good for the role. So, what we’ll do is change all of you so that you’re marketable: We’ll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we’ll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part.” The Beanie Bubble ator added, “In order for me to be successful, I have to be all the things that aren’t me.” Then a producer reprimanded her in front of the cast and crew for having “the tiniest bit of chocolate cake.” A costume designer interjected and told her to keep eating the cake—“all the while I am dying inside,” she said.

NEVE CAMPBELL WOULD RETURN TO ‘SCREAM’ FRANCHISE ‘UNDER THE RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES:’ Neve Campbell told Variety during the BAFTA Tea event Saturday (January 13th) that she would consider reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise “under the right circumstances.” Campbell left the franchise in 2022 because she didn’t feel she was being properly compensated for her role. “I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are,” she added. “I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment.” This comes after Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream VII for speaking out in support of Palestine in November—with Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon leaving the project shortly afterwards.

LINDSAY LOHAN IS ‘DISAPPOINTED’ BY JOKE IN NEW ‘MEAN GIRLS’ MOVIE: E! News reports that Lindsay Lohan is not happy with a joke that appears in the Mean Girls musical remake. The Freaky Friday actor starred in the original 2004 film. At one point in the new movie, Megan Thee Stallion’s character says, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!” In 2006, Brandon Davis called Lohan “fire crotch” while out in Los Angeles with Paris Hilton. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” her rep told the outlet.