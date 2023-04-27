Joshua Jackson Says Jodie Turner-Smith ‘Enjoys’ Watching His Sex Scenes

Joshua Jackson is turning up the heat in his new series Fatal Attraction. In a recent interview with Variety, the Dawson’s Creek star shared what his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, thinks of his steamy sex scenes.

“Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes … The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually,” Jackson said, laughing. ”It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent.”

Last year, the Queen & Slim actress told Vanity Fair, “I can’t wait to see my husband f—king onscreen again. Did you watch The Affair? I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’” She added, “He’s sexy.”